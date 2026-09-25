Fans who are looking to try sports betting can grab the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. Reigning national champion and fifth-ranked Indiana hosts Northwestern on Friday night in the teams' Big Ten opener. Sign up to wager on Friday college football and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Friday, Sept. 25

Indiana (3-0) is rolling behind new quarterback Josh Hoover, averaging 53.5 points per game, which is tied for sixth in FBS. We're not talking about top-notch wins with North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky being the victims so far. This Big Ten opener doesn't look like it will be much of a contest, either, though the Wildcats (2-0) have scored 75 points over their first two games. Those wins came against South Dakota State and Colorado, and Northwestern QB Aidan Chiles has 514 passing yards and four TD passes in the two games. Hoover has 649 passing yards, 10 TD passes and zero interceptions in three. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a "B" grade on the Wildcats to cover the spread, as they do so in 55% of its simulations.

Saturday's college football action includes several notable games between ranked teams, including No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee and No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 21 Florida. The Longhorns (3-0) moved to the top of the polls with their gritty 24-23 win against Ohio State in their opener. Texas is a 4.5-point road favorite against the Vols (3-0), but the SportsLine model has Tennessee covering the spread 51% of the time and winning outright at a 45% rate. Ole Miss (3-0) faces its third ranked opponent this season after handling Louisville and LSU. The Rebels are 3.5-point underdogs in The Swamp, but the model has Ole Miss covering in 55% of its simulations. It also has an "A" grade on Under 58.5, which hits a whopping 67.8% of the time. Bet on Northwestern-Indiana, college football Week 4 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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