BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Norway-Brazil, England-Mexico, 2026 World Cup Sunday

Two 2026 World Cup Round of 16 matchups are on tap Sunday, and new users can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Norway vs. Brazil kicks off Sunday's World Cup 2026 action at 4 p.m. ET, followed by England vs. Mexico at 8 p.m. ET. England is a slight -120 favorite to advance. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Sunday's games:

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Best bets for Sunday, July 5

Norway vs. Brazil World Cup betting

Norway go as Erling Haaland goes, and it's been going well for the Manchester City striker. The 25-year-old superstar has five goals despite sitting out the final match of the group stage, and the most recent one was the most important. He scored in the 86th minute to sink Ivory Coast on Tuesday with the 2-1 victory propelling the Norwegians to the Round of 16. Brazil defeated Japan by the same score on Monday, and with players like Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha, the Selecao are a threat to go all the way. SportsLine expert Martin Green is just looking for goals, as he is backing Over 2.5 goals. "This should be an entertaining game between two high-scoring teams," he says. Bet on Brazil-Norway and Mexico vs. England with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

England vs. Mexico World Cup betting

Estadio Azteca will be rocking on Monday when El Tri face the Three Lions in what could be one of the best matches of the tournament. Harry Kane and Co. have the talent to challenge for England's first World Cup title since 1966, but they could find tough sledding against Mexico on their home turf. The tournament co-hosts have lost just twice all-time at Azteca, which opened the same year the Three Lions won that World Cup. El Tri also have outscored their World Cup opponents 8-0 so far. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is looking for a regulation draw and backs Mexico against the spread. Bet on Brazil-Norway and Mexico vs. England with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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