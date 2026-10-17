The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. It's perfect for Saturday college football games like Miami vs. FSU and Notre Dame vs. BYU. Sign up to wager Friday and more here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

You can find more information at our BetMGM bonus code review page, including terms and conditions of these offers from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 17

No. 2 Notre Dame will try to pass its first major test of the 2026 season when the Irish enter hostile territory in Provo to face No. 8 BYU. The Cougars are undefeated on the season and have College Football Playoff aspirations but will be without star running back LJ Martin. The Irish struggled against North Carolina but blew out Stanford last week 58-7. BYU comes into this game after beating Iowa State 24-10. The SportsLine model believes the Cougars will be competitive as they cover the spread (+10.5) in 60% of simulations.Bet on college football Week 7 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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