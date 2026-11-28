It's Rivalry Week in college football, and sports fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. The offer varies by location. Two of the most storied rivalries take place, including a showdown with College Football Playoff implications in the SEC in Alabama vs. Auburn. Sign up to bet on football here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for college football on Saturday

Michigan and Ohio State are both out of the CFP conversation, but "The Game" still holds significance for these fanbases. The Wolverines are hoping for something good in Kyle Whittingham's first season, and a win over the Buckeyes would cool down any hot seat talk. Ryan Day's squad has not been the same since Julian Sayin's injury, but this will potentially be the final game of Jeremiah Smith's Ohio State career, and he's hoping to go out with a bang. The Buckeyes win in 81% of SportsLine Projection Model simulations.

The Iron Bowl has always been unpredictable, and the Auburn Tigers will be looking to spoil Alabama's season when they visit the Crimson Tide. Alabama is looking to lock up a CFP berth and could also make the SEC title game, while Auburn tries to win its eighth game in Alex Golesh's first season. The Crimson Tide are 14-point favorites, and the SportsLine model doesn't see an upset here, as the Tide prevail in 86% of simulations. Bet on college football on Saturday with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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