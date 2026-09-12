The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Tonight features a non-conference college football matchup we may be seeing again on a significant stage with No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Texas, which puts Julian Sayin and Arch Manning against one another for the second straight year. The SportsLine team of experts has weighed in on Texas vs. Ohio State, including Josh Nagel, who is backing the Longhorns to avenge last year's loss with a win as part of Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Texas (-125) to defeat Ohio State

Iowa State vs. Iowa: Under 41.5 total points (-118)

USC (-31.5) vs. Louisiana (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +534 (risk $100 to profit $534, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Texas (-125) to defeat Ohio State

"Last year, the Buckeyes managed a 14-7 victory over the Longhorns in a defensive battle," SportsLine expert Josh Nagel said. "Quarterbacks Julian Sayin and Arch Manning each put up modest numbers in their respective big-stage debuts, but Sayin's late TD pass to Carnell Tate was a difference-maker. Now, the scene shifts to Austin for the rematch. While we're cognizant of Ohio State's dominance in recent years, the Longhorns have some advantages. Memorial Stadium is a difficult place to play for any opponent in a primetime showcase affair, and the projected 90-degree heat should work in the Longhorns' favor. What's more, their defense held Heisman candidate Jeremiah Smith to just 43 yards on six catches. We see value on the Longhorns." Back Texas by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Iowa State vs. Iowa: Under 41.5 total points (-118)

"Iowa and Iowa State have stayed Under the total in seven of their last nine meetings against each other, and I think they're going to stay under this time, too, on the basis of both teams getting new quarterbacks," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Iowa added 16 players through the transfer portal, and none of them were a quarterback to replace Mark Gronowski. Iowa State lost Rocco Becht and head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State, leaving them with Arkansas State transfer Jaylen Raynor to take over at quarterback. No starters return on offense or defense for Iowa State. But this rivalry will have them play better than they are, and the game will stay close. Under is the play." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

USC (-31.5) vs. Louisiana (-110)

Anyone claiming sportsbook promos should know the Trojans have two weeks of game action to build chemistry for the new season, and won both games while averaging 40.5 points per contest. USC is coming off a 39-0 win over Fresno State last week. Jayden Maiava leads the nation at 695 passing yards, and the returning starter is coming off throwing for 3,711 yards with 30 total touchdowns (24 passing) last year. USC is ranked 14th, and when Louisiana played a ranked team last year (No. 25 Missouri), it lost 52-10. The Trojans had the No. 12 scoring offense in the nation last year at 35.8 ppg, and the model projects USC to cover in 68% of simulations. Back USC by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

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