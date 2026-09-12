The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for is based on the state you live in. Week 2 of the college football season continues on Saturday with plenty of high-profile action on the docket, beginning in the afternoon with Oklahoma vs. Michigan and concluding with Ohio State vs. Texas. Sign up to wager on Saturday college football and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Head over to our BetMGM bonus code review page for information and the full terms and conditions of both offers before you make any wagers at any of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, September 12

Oklahoma defeated Michigan 24-13 a year ago in Norman, and now this home-and-home series shifts to Ann Arbor for 2026. The Sooners were dominant in their season opener, steamrolling UTEP 51-0. Michigan was fortunate to escape with a victory against Western Michigan after they were given one second back due to a replay review controversy. Bryce Underwood's Hail Mary pass was caught in the endzone and Michigan won 13-12. The SportsLine model is more optimistic about Michigan's chances to bounce back against a stronger opponent, as the Wolverines win in 56% of simulations.

No. 1 Ohio State marches into Austin to face No. 4 Texas in a game that could determine which team has the top spot in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes bring back plenty of talent, headlind by Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith. Texas is also loaded, as Arch Manning has a host of talented transfers around him to form one of the best offenses in the country. Despite the talent on display, this game finished 14-7 a year ago and the SportsLine model is not expecting points on Saturday. The Under on 49.5 hits in 60.6% of simulations. Bet on Oklahoma-Michigan, Ohio State-Texas and more Week 2 college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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