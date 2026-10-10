The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Use it for college football games like Georgia vs. Alabama and Texas vs. Oklahoma on Saturday. Sign up to wager on Saturday's top games and more here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Our BetMGM bonus code review page has all the information for fans who are interested in wagering, including terms and conditions of both offers from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 10

Texas brings a No. 1 ranking and national championship expectations into this year's Red River Rivalry, while Oklahoma is on the edge of College Football Playoff contention with two losses. One more setback and it's likely curtains for the Sooners on the CFP front. However, they'll still want bragging rights in this game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, sees the Sooners covering the spread (+7.5) in 55% of simulations.

Georgia and Alabama appear to be the class of the SEC once again, and these powerhouse programs will square off on Saturday night in a colossal showdown. Both teams are undefeated heading into this game and both have national championship aspirations. Georgia has won just two of the last five meetings against Alabama, but one of those victories was in a national title game and the other was in the SEC title game. The SportsLine model is backing the Under on 51.5 points, which hits in 74.8% of simulations. Bet on college football Week 6 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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