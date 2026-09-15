Sports fans who want to look into sports betting Tuesday can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on where they live. After a rousing weekend of football that included a wild NFL Week 1, fans can look ahead to next weekend's games for wagering. Or they can look at any of Tuesday's 15 MLB games and a lot more at BetMGM, including options like prop betting and futures betting. Sign up to wager on Tuesday MLB or weekend NFL and college football using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Before you lock in any wagers at one of the best betting apps, make sure you check out the BetMGM bonus code review page for the full terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for NFL, college football

Saturday in college football brings a reunion as LSU and coach Lane Kiffin head to Oxford to take on Ole Miss and his former team. Kiffin was hired before last season's College Football Playoff and left the team before it reached the semifinals. Now most of that Ole Miss squad is back, and Kiffin's LSU side is loaded with transfer talent. Tigers quarterback and Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt threw for 230 yards and rushed for 113, accounting for three TDs, as LSU embarrassed Clemson 51-10 last week. Ole Miss won a tough matchup with Louisville 41-38, with QB Trinidad Chambliss throwing for 336 yards and three scores. LSU is a 3-point road favorite, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a strong play on Ole Miss on the money line. The Rebels win in 51% of simulations as plus-money underdogs, but the model's top option has an A grade, as the game goes Under 58.5 points 59.5% of the time.

Points came fast and furious in NFL Week 1, and teams will be trying to get their defenses caught up before Week 2. The Chicago Bears scored the most points of any team in the league. Quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 65 and two more scores as the Bears beat Carolina 59-37 on Sunday. Chicago will need to get that defense squared away before it faces the Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota beat the Packers 39-22, with Carson Wentz taking over after Kyler Murray went down with a concussion. Murray is expected to be out, but Wentz threw three TD passes. The Vikings defense allowed 419 yards but had four sacks and two takeaways. The Bears are 5.5-point home favorites at BetMGM, and the SportsLine model has a B grade on Chicago to cover, as it does so in 55% of its simulations. Bet on college football, NFL Week 2 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.