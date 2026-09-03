College football revs up Thursday, and new users interested in sports betting can jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if that first bet wins. The offer available depends on the state they live in. Fans looking for sportsbook promos have more than a dozen college football games to wager on Thursday, with Colorado at Georgia Tech leading the slate. Sign up to wager on Thursday's top games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Before you place any wagers at any of the top sports betting apps, you need to see our BetMGM bonus code review page for terms and conditions of both offers .

Best bets for Thursday, Sept. 3

It's a rematch from 2025 when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets host the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday night. Gergia Tech took a 27-20 win in Boulder in Week 1 of the 2025 season, with Haynes King scoring a 45-yard rushing touchdown for the final margin. Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are looking to rebound after a 3-9 campaign, while Georgia Tech went 9-4 last season, including a loss to No. 12 BYU in the Pop Tarts Bowl. Julian Lewis will take over as the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes, and Sanders hopes a defense that was one of the nation's worst in 2025 has been rebuilt sufficiently through the transfer portal. Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza, brother of Heisman Trophy and national championship winner Fernando Mendoza, is expected to call the shots for the Yellow Jackets' offense. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Over 51.5 points hitting in 60.6% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Emory Hunt is backing the Buffs to cover the spread. "Expect this game to be won or lost on the ground game," he says, "which means it'll be more than likely a field goal type contest. Bet on Colorado-Georgia Tech and college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

The Milwaukee Brewers overcame ace Jacob Misiorowski's worst start of the season on Wednesday when they rallied for a 9-5 victory at Wrigley Field. That loss puts the Cubs nine games back in the Central, but they are in the hunt for the top NL wild-card spot. Logan Henderson (9-2, 2.48 ERA) is set to take the mound for Milwaukee against fellow right-hander Kevin Gausman (8-11, 4.52 ERA). Jackson Chourio had four of the Brewers' 14 hits on Wednesday, including a homer, and William Contreras hit a tie-breaking single for Milwaukee. Misiorowski allowed five runs on five hits, the first time in 26 starts he has allowed more than three runs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Chicago covering the run line 62% of the time and has a B grade on Over 8.5 runs, which hits 60% of the time. Bet on Brewers-Cubs and more MLB with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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