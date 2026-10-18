Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season continues on Sunday, Oct. 18, with plenty of division clashes across the slate, including the preseason Super Bowl favorites trying to bounce back after a tough loss in primetime. Sports fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins on Sunday. The offer you're eligible for depends on the state you live in. Sign up to wager on Sunday's biggest NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Sunday, Oct. 18

Jalen Hurts will not be taking the field when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in the early window. Hurts was diagnosed with a superficial blood clot, meaning he'll be out for this game despite practicing in full earlier in the week. Philadelphia is without Saquon Barkley, which bodes well for Carolina's defense. Devonta Smith will play for Philadelphia. The Panthers have looked great offensively this season, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is still backing Philadelphia on the spread. The Eagles cover in 53% of simulations.

The Los Angeles Rams were a blocked field goal away from getting a huge win over the Bills in Week 5. Instead, they'll face a struggling Arizona Cardinals team in Week 6 hoping to establish themselves as the team to beat in the NFL. L.A.'s offense has been good in spurts but isn't dominating consistently. The defense has not been able to create turnovers with regularity. The Cardinals present the perfect opportunity for the Rams to dominate. However, the SportsLine model sees Arizona covering the spread in 56% of simulations. Bet on Panthers-Eagles, Cardinals-Rams and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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