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Best bets for Thursday Night Football

The atmosphere in Green Bay could be amped up a little more Thursday after the Brewers clinched their first World Series title on Wednesday night. The Packers (4-3) can use that to their advantage as they look to move past a 20-17 loss to the division-rival Lions last week. The Panthers (3-3) were steamrolled by the Buccaneers 43-13, and both teams could be missing key players because of injuries.

This will be a matchup that could hinge on how the league's worst rushing defense (Carolina) fares against its worst rushing offense (Green Bay). The situation in the Packers backfield improved with the return of Josh Jacobs last week, but he was more involved in the passing game, putting up 55 receiving yards and a TD as quarterback Jordan Love tried to lean on his skill in open space. He rushed for 36 yards, and Green Bay averages just 59.9 rushing yards per game. The Panthers give up a whopping 153.2 yards per game on the ground.

Green Bay ranks 17th against the run and ninth against the pass, so Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard could see a lot of work. But the Panthers have been powered by a passing game led by Bryce Young and featuring Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker that ranks second in the NFL, averaging 276 yards per game. Young has 1,716 passing yards, with 12 TDs and four interceptions. Two of those picks came last week's loss as the Panthers turned it over five times, so he's looking to bounce back.

Despite the Packers having the better record, the Panthers lead the NFC South while Green Bay is last in the NFC North. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Packers winning in 72% of its simulations and covering the spread 65% of the time. SportsLine NFL expert Sia Nejad is backing Green Bay to cover. "The Packers have been recenlty victimized by some self-inflicted wounds and some questionable officiating," he says, "and they get a Panthers squad that just got exposed by the Bucs." Bet on Thursday Night Football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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