The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over your first 10 days, depending on which state you're in. There's still plenty of NFL Week 12 action Sunday, including Patriots vs. Chargers and Seahawks vs. 49ers. Sign up to bet on NFL football and more here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for NFL Week 12

It will be a battle of backup quarterbacks when the Los Angeles Chargers (1-9) host the New England Patriots (5-5), The Patriots will send out Tommy DeVito in place of Drake Maye, who is out with a fractured fibula. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert is out with a concussion, which means D.J. Uiagaleilei will be under center for the Chargers. The QB matchup is one reason the total is set at 36.5, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, still expects this one to be a low-scoring game. It is projecting about 40 points but it has the teams combining for more than 36.5 points in 57% of its simulations. The Los Angeles defense allows almost 27 points per game, while the Patriots are giving up just over 24 per contest.

The Washington Commanders (4-5-1) rallied for a massive victory in Week 11 as Jayden Daniels drove the team 64 yards in 34 seconds to set up the 26-yard winning field goal against the Bengals. The Cardinals (3-8) have struggled since Gardner Minshew took Jacoby Brissett's job and Minshew was injured just after Brissett was traded. The Arizona defense has allowed 34 points in consecutive games and allows 29.4 per contest for the season, second-most in the NFL, while the Commanders allow 24.3. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 41.5 points at a 58% rate.

Injuries are biting everyone in some form at this point, but it's still a huge game when San Francisco 49ers (9-1) host the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West showdown Sunday. Seattle (6-4) hasn't been great in looking to defend its title, but it still has one of the league's best defenses, as the unit allows just 17.5 points per game. Sam Darnold also has elite weapons like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and face a 49ers team that has continued to win despite dealing with numerous injuries. The latest has quarterback Brock Purdy missing out this week with an ankle injury, with Mac Jones set to start in his place. The SportsLine model has Seattle winning in 54% of its simulations. Bet on NFL Week 12 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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