Anyone interested in NFL betting needs to jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on the state they live in. NFL Week 1 kicks off with Seahawks vs. Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch Wednesday night in Seattle, with Seattle favored by 3.5 points at home. Sign up to wager on NFL Week 1 and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Before you make any wagers at any of the best sports betting apps, you need to see our BetMGM bonus code review page for the full terms and conditions of both offers .

Best bets for NFL Week 1 Patriots vs. Seahawks

Obviously, both teams are among the league's most talented and will be gunning for another chance to win a title. Quarterback Sam Darnold has a bevy of weapons at his disposal, including 2025 NFL leading receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba (1,793 yards), Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III moved on to Kansas City, but former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price was drafted in the first round to replace him. The Seahawks led the NFL in scoring defense in 2025, yielding just 17.2 points per game. The unit also sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times and harassed him all night in the Super Bowl. Seattle was seventh in the league with 47 sacks in the regular season, so New England will find out Wednesday if its offensive line has made progress since last season. Darnold, a 2018 third overall pick who is on the fifth team of his career, threw for more than 4,000 yards for the second straight year after coming over from the Vikings.

The Patriots have their own third overall pick calling the shots, and Drake Maye finished second in MVP voting in leading the team to the Super Bowl in his second season. The team added receiver AJ Brown to replace Stefon Diggs as Maye's primary receiver, and Romeo Doubs will join him after a steady career in Green Bay. Coach Mike Vrabel had a rough offseason, but the two-time Coach of the Year led the team to the big game in his first season after it went 4-13 in the previous two campaigns. Maye played a huge part in last season's success, and so did a defense that was fourth in the NFL in allowing 18.8 points per game. The unit had some trouble with the run in the February loss, allowing 141 rushing yards. New England outgained Seattle by 4 yards in the game but gave the ball away three times. Running back Treyveon Henderson, who led the team with 911 rushing yards in 2025, is out with an injury, but Rhamondre Stevenson totaled 948 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has two strong plays on the Seahawks, who are winning in a massive 73% of simulations and are covering 65% of the time. Both plays earn B grades from the model, which is on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Several of SportsLine's NFL experts are also on Seattle to cover the spread. Experts R.J. White and Micah Roberts aren't sure how Seattle was at least a 5-point favorite on a neutral field seven months ago but is now favored by just 3.5 at home. "Seattle, under the current format with home-field advantage, should be closer to -8.5," the former bookmaker Roberts says. "That's my thinking; I'll take Seattle to win." Place your wagers on Patriots Seahawks to kick off NFL Week 1 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM. The company has tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion to promote responsible gaming, while also having a live chat feature on its platforms so users can get in touch with support 24/7. The platform also provides contact information for helplines for those who need additional assistance.