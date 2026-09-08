NFL betting is about to take off, and fans can jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer is available to new users, and terms depend on the state you live in. NFL Week 1 begins Wednesday with a Super Bowl rematch as the Seahawks host the Patriots. The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds at BetMGM. That comes before a big NFC West Rams vs. 49ers showdown in Australia on Thursday. Sign up to wager on NFL Week 1 and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Before you make any wagers at any of the best sports betting apps, you need to see our BetMGM bonus code review page for the full terms and conditions of both offers .

Best bets for NFL Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks' quest for a repeat starts Wednesday against the team they beat for their second Super Bowl championship. Seattle lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who is now with the Chiefs, but the team drafted Jadarian Price out of Notre Dame to take over. Sam Darnold threw for more than 4,000 yards last season, and a receiving corps featuring star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, speedy Rashid Shaheed and hard-nosed Cooper Kupp gives him excellent options. Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving last season with 1,793 yards. On the other side, Pats quarterback Drake Maye finished second in MVP voting last season, and the team brought in receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. Both defenses should be among the league's best, as neither allowed more than 19 points per game in 2025. Seattle led the league in yielding 17.2 per game, and New England gave up 18.8 (fourth). Seattle was 8-2 at home last season, including playoffs, and it is a 3.5-point favorite, with the total is set at 44.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has two strong plays on the Seahawks, as they win outright in a whopping 74% of simulations and cover 66% of the time.

The Seahawks' main rivals start out with a major showdown at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, with reigning MVP Matthew Stafford's Rams taking on Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers. Seattle won the division at 14-3, while both the 49ers and Rams finished 12-5. Los Angeles made major additions to its defense, trading for longtime Browns star Myles Garrett and having Aaron Donald come out of retirement. Those two have a combined five NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. On offense, Stafford is joined by Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams to form one of the most talented groups in the NFL. The 49ers battled injuries throughout the 2025 season before losing to the Seahawks in the Divisional Round. The Rams lost to Seattle in the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy still can rely on star running back McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle, and the team added Mike Evans and brought back Deebo Samuel at receiver. The teams split their two meetings last season, with each winning on the road. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites, while the total is set at 48.5. The SportsLine model has the Rams winning 64% of the time and covering at a 56% rate. Place your wagers on NFL Week 1 and more sports with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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