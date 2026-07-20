BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Phillies-Dodgers, MLB, Wings-Sparks, WNBA on Monday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses or $150 bonus bets if your first bet wins, depending on the state you live in. The World Cup has come and gone, but sports fans can still enjoy MLB and WNBA action on Monday with 15 games on the diamond and four on the hardwood. Sign up to wager on Monday's top games here using the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Head to the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Monday, July 20

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the thick of the NL wild card race but they have bigger plans ahead of a three-game set with the two-time defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers, which begins on Monday. Philadelphia will send star pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.62 ERA) to the bump while the Dodgers counter with Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Dodgers winning in 51% of simulations to bring value as plus-money underdogs.

Behind 25 points from Paige Bueckers, the Dallas Wings defeated the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday to win their sixth game in a row. They'll try to keep their winning ways going on the second night of a back-to-back set when they face the New York Liberty, who have lost four in a row. One of those setbacks was to the Wings, who are now just 2.5 games back of the top-seeded Lynx in the WNBA standings. Despite Dallas' winning streak, the Liberty at 4.5-point favorites at BetMGM. Wager on Dodgers-Phillies, Liberty-Wings and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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