BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Phillies-Mets, World Cup, Open Championship Thursday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. There is one MLB game on the schedule, as the Mets visit All-Star Game host Phillies at 8 p.m. ET. You can also bet on the Open Championship and Sunday's Spain vs. Argentina World Cup final. Scottie Scheffler is the +500 live favorite to win the Open Championship following the first round. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Thursday's top games:

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Best bets for Thursday, July 16

The Philadelphia Phillies will try to pick up where they left off when they host the New York Mets on Thursday in an NL East battle. The Phillies are 45-24 under interim manager Don Mattingly after starting out 9-19 before Rob Thomson was fired. They sit just two games behind the Braves in the East as the season restarts after the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. The Mets are 40-57 and sit 16 games back, in last place. SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is 118-66-1 on his past 185 MLB picks (+1266) has a same-game parlay for Thursday night's matchup, and several other experts have plays on the standalone matchup. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is leaning toward the Phillies, who win in 54% of its simulations. Bet on Mets vs. Phillies and MLB futures using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The WNBA is nearing its own All-Star break, and Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings will be looking for a sixth consecutive victory when they host the New York Liberty. The Wings beat New York 88-77 last Tuesday as part of their streak and also won 91-76 in a meeting back in May, with both of those games on the road. Now, Dallas is at home, where it is 7-3 this season. The Wings are 16-8 overall and sit fourth in the Western Conference and overall. The Liberty are 13-11 and fourth in the East and eighth overall. Bueckers scores 20.7 points per game and 2026 first overall pick Azzi Fudd (13.3) also is contributing for the Wings. Breanna Stewart (20.7) is one of five Liberty players in double figures. Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 177.5. Bet on the WNBA and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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