BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Phillies-Tigers, Fever-Aces and more for Sunday

The 2026 MLB season hits the All-Star break after Sunday's games, so fans need to jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get ready for the second half. The BetMGM promo code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. There are 15 MLB games Sunday, with the last one starting at 4:10 p.m. ET on the ultimate getaway day, with WNBA and NBA Summer League among the evening sports betting options. Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Sunday's games:

For more information and terms and conditions of both offers, visit the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, July 12

The Detroit Tigers enter the All-Star break in fourth place in the AL Central, but they remain within striking distance of the division-leading White Sox. They will want to continue their strong run to finish off the first half of the season when they wrap up a home series with the Phillies. The Tigers won the opener 10-2 before losing 4-2 on Saturday and now sit 5.5 games behind Chicago. Sunday brings an enticing pitching matchup, with Detroit set to send out left-hander Tarik Skubal (5-4, 3.06 ERA) to face Philly righty Zack Wheeler (9-1, 2.28). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is backing the Tigers to win in 60% of simulations. Bet on Phillies-Tigers and more MLB with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark is still dealing with a back injury but is expected to play on a limited basis Sunday night against the Las Vegas Aces. The Fever have kept winning while Clark deals with her ailments, with Aliyah Boston (17.1 points per game) back from a leg injury and Kelsey Mitchell (22.2) continuing to thrive. Clark averages 20.5 points. The Aces have five players who score in double figures, led by A'ja Wilson's 26.1 per game, and they are battling for the top spot in the WNBA standings. The Fever are second in the East and sixth overall. They beat the Aces 84-68 last Sunday, but Vegas leads the all-time series 39-22. Bet on Sunday's top games with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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