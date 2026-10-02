If you are looking to try sports betting, you need to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, depending on the state you live in. Friday features college football, with an ACC battle between Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, while Penn State visits Northwestern for a Big Ten battle. There's always NFL betting available, and the WNBA Playoffs features Wings vs. Valkyries in a series-deciding game. Pitt-Virginia Tech kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, and BetMGM lists the Hokies as 3-point favorites, while the total is set at 54.5. Sign up to wager on Friday college football and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Friday, Oct. 2

Neither team is ranked, but Virginia Tech and Pitt will both be angling for a fifth victory to open the season and a possible spot in the AP Top 25. The Hokies have the fourth-highest vote total among the teams battling to crack the rankings, and Pittsburgh is sixth. The schedules so far haven't been impressive, with Virginia Tech's notable wins coming against Maryland and Boston College and Pitt's top triumph against Syracuse. Virginia Tech's first season under former Penn State coach James Franklin is off to a strong start, but this will be the first real test for both sides. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, has the Hokies winning in more than 60% of its simulations.

Franklin's former team, now led by ex-Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, comes in off a loss to Wisconsin, but the Nittany Lions (3-1) are third among others receiving votes in the AP poll. The Badgers are first. The Wildcats are 2-1 and coming off a 29-23 Big Ten loss to reigning national champion Indiana. Northwestern scored 75 points in its first two games, defeating South Dakota State and Colorado. The Nittany Lions scored 122 points in their first three – routs of Marshall, Temple and Buffalo. The SportsLine model has Penn State winning 65% of the time, earning the pick a rare 'A' grade. Bet on college football Week 5 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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