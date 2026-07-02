BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Portugal-Croatia, Switzerland-Algeria, World Cup

Sports fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins depending on the state they live in, for Thursday's World Cup betting. The Round of 32 continues with Portugal facing 2018 runners-up Croatia in the early evening window (7 p.m. ET) before Switzerland battle Algeria in the late night window (11 p.m. ET). Sign up for BetMGM here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Thursday's games:

Head over to the BetMGM bonus code review page to see the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Thursday, July 2

Portugal vs. Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo took a lot of criticism for Portugal's draw against DR Congo, but the team demolished Uzbekistan before concluding the group stage with a scoreless draw against Colombia. Portugal will now face a Croatia side which has plenty of experience but might not be as nimble as they were in previous World Cup runs. Portugal is a -150 favorite to win in regulation and -300 to advance. SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing Portugal on the money line, saying "Portugal weren't at their best during the group stage, but they should have enough quality to beat Croatia." Bet on Portugal-Croatia and all World Cup games with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes respsonsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to game responsibly, such as setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat feature for customer support on its platforms, along with contact for helplines and other resources.