Football is ramping up again heading into the weekend, and fans who want to wager can take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. College football Week 7 continues Friday night with three FBS games, including Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina and Washington vs. Purdue. Sign up to wager Friday and more here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Friday, Oct. 16

The season got off to a great start for Washington, as it started 3-0 and threatened to crack the top 25 before entering conference play. It's been a different story in the Big Ten as the Huskies come in having lost three straight to Minnesota, USC and Iowa. Purdue also comes in at 3-3 with consecutive victories against Illinois and Minnesota. Huskies QB Demond Williams Jr. is unlikely to play with a rib injury, so Elijah Brown will likely get his first start. The Purdue offense, led by quarterback Ryan Browne (1,549 yards, 9 TDS, 1 INT) and running back Fame Ijeboi (549 yards, 9 TDs), averages 32 points per game, while UW averages 26. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the 3-point underdog Huskies covering 67% of the time and winning outright at a 55% rate at plus-money.

There's also another Saturday loaded with possibilities as several games will have an impact on the College Football Playoff race that is taking shape. No. 6 Alabama faces another big test in Week 7 after a devastating 20-17 loss to now-No. 1 Georgia last Saturday. Tennessee is ranked 14th, with its only loss to then top-ranked Texas. The SportsLine model has an 'A' grade on Tennessee to cover as 7.5-point underdogs, as they do so in 65% of simulations. There's also a top-10 showdown in the evening, with No. 2 Notre Dame visiting No. 8 BYU. Both teams are unbeaten, and the Irish come in with one of the stingiest defenses in the country, allowing just 11 points per game. That's why the model has given out another 'A' grade, as Under 46.5 hits in 61% of its simulations. Bet on college football Week 7 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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