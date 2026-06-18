BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Qatar-Canada, Mexico-South Korea, World Cup Thursday

Two of the 2026 World Cup's hosts are back in action on Thursday, and bettors can claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer available to you varying based on which state you're in. Canada faces Qatar in a Group B tilt, while Mexico takes on South Korea in a massive Group A clash. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Thursday's top games:

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Best bets for Thursday, June 18

Canada is back in action after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opener in Toronto, and they now take on Qatar in Vancouver. The Canadians are looking for a few firsts this year as they're one of the event's co-hosts. They're aiming to win their first World Cup match as well as advance to the knockout stage for the very first time. They're +150 to win the group behind Switzerland and are -800 to advance out of the group, per BetMGM odds. They need to take advantage of a matchup with Qatar, who are +250 to make it out of group play and are a whopping +2500 to win Group A. SportsLine's Martin Green expects a dominant Canadian effort here, as one of his top picks is Canada to win to nil, meaning a Canada shutout victory.

The two top teams in Group A clash in a pivotal matchup in the final match of the day when Mexico faces South Korea in Guadalajara. Both teams are coming off impressive wins in their first matches of the tournament, with Mexico taking down South Africa 2-0 in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup and South Korea defeating Czechia 2-1. Mexico is the betting favorite to win the group at -190 at BetMGM, while South Korea is +175. Both are expected to make it out of the group stage and into the knockout round. SportsLine's Jon Eimer likes Both Teams To Score as one of his best bets for this matchup. Mexico is a +105 favorite on Thursday night, while South Korea is +280. Click here to bet on the 2026 World Cup by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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