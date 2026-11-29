Sports fans interested in betting on NFL Week 12 can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Users may also be eligible for $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days, depending on where they live. Target games like Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Sign up to bet on Sunday's NFL games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of these offers from one of the top sports betting apps, head to the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, Nov. 29

Sunday Night Football fans might never see this matchup ever again, as the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cleveland Browns in primetime. These franchises have not been accustomed to this slot, but the hype might be warranted. Fernando Mendoza will try to get his first win as the Raiders starting quarterback, while Cleveland is making a playoff push in a competitive AFC North. The Browns win in 67% of simulations. Bet on Seahawks-49ers, Raiders-Browns and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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