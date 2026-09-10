The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Tonight, American sports bettors can take advantage of one of our top sportsbook promos in a must-watch event in Australia when the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams kick off their seasons from Melbourne. According to the latest NFL betting odds at BetMGM, the Rams are favored by 3.5 points against San Francisco. 49ers tight end George Kittle is expected to be active despite tearing his Achilles tendon in the playoffs last year, but SportsLine expert R.J White expects lower usage from Kittle, backing Under 39.5 receiving yards as part of 49ers vs. Rams best bets at BetMGM. Prop Bet Guy Doug has also locked in his favorite player prop betting pick. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday Rams vs. 49ers best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Rams (-3.5) (-110)

George Kittle, 49ers, Under 39.5 receiving yards (-115)

Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Over 2.5 receptions (-160)

Combining the three picks into a 49ers vs.Rams same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +375 (risk $100 to profit $375, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Rams (-3.5) (-110)

Anyone claiming sportsbook promos should know the Rams had the No. 1 scoring offense (30.5 points per game) and the most yards per contest (394.6) last year in Matthew Stafford's MVP season. They return an extremely similar team from last year, which went 12-5, and added to their defense by trading for Myles Garrett and bringing Aaron Donald out of retirement. Donald won't play Thursday, but his wanting to be back shows his belief in the Rams' potential. Los Angeles defeated San Francisco, 42-26, in their last meeting last season, and the model projects the Rams to cover in 57% of simulations. Back the Rams by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

George Kittle, 49ers, Under 39.5 receiving yards (-115)

"George Kittle is practicing and seems primed to play in Week 1 despite his Achilles tear in the playoffs last season," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "His line is lower than usual, with expectations that his playing time could be limited, but I don't think it's low enough. It's surprising he's even ready to play this quickly after his injury, and I can't imagine he's going to be a featured part of the offense in this game and risking three hours of making cuts on an unfamiliar NFL surface. The risk for reinjury is also elevated coming back this quickly. I'll need to see it from Kittle to believe it, and I'll fade him until that happens." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Over 2.5 receptions (-160)

"After a one year stopover in DC, Deebo Samuel makes his return to the Bay this season," SportsLine player prop expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He'll enter a 49ers pass-catching corps that's riddled with injuries and question marks heading into Week 1, with George Kittle making his quick return from an Achilles tear, and Mike Evans and Christian McCaffrey both dealing with soft tissue ailments this offseason. Deebo, a low average depth of target connoisseur, is likely to move around Kyle Shanahan's offense, giving Brock Purdy quick options. With the Rams sporting one of the better defensive lines the sport has seen, quick options will be en vogue for the 49ers." Back Samuel by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Rams vs. 49ers picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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