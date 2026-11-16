The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days, depending on the state they live in. Monday Night Football is a great time to use it, and the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are 4.5-point favorites, and the over/under for total points is 39.5 in the latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds at BetMGM. Sign up to wager on Monday Night Football and more here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday Night Football

It's not the best matchup one could imagine for the final prime-time game of the week. Both teams are in big trouble after coming into the season with playoff aspirations in the AFC. The Chargers (0-8) are the only NFL team that remains without a victory, while the Ravens (4-5) had to trade for a new starting quarterback because of injuries to their top two. Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are both on IR, so Baltimore brought in Jacoby Brissett from Arizona to try to turn around a team that started the season 3-1 before Jackson went down. The Chargers still have former Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert under center, but it has been a disastrous season for Los Angeles.

The Chargers have the fifth-worst passing offense and are the lowest-scoring team in the NFL. They also have the fourth-worst turnover differential at minus-7, while the Ravens are minus-2. Herbert has thrown 11 interceptions and been sacked 31 times, while throwing just six TD passes. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton has also found the going tough behind the struggling Chargers offensive line, rushing for 369 yards and three TDs and averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. Brissett, who started the first eight games of the season for the Cardinals, will try to lean on Derrick Henry, but the star running back has been held under 60 rushing yards in four straight games.

The Chargers have failed to cover the spread in all eight losses, and only two of their games have gone Over the game's designated total. The Ravens are 2-7 against the spread but five of their nine games have hit the Over. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, sees some value on the Chargers at current odds, as they win in 40% of its simulations as plus-money underdogs. It also has a 'B' grade on Over 39.5, which hits 61% of the time. Bet on Chargers-Ravens MNF and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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