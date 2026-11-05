The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days. The offer available depends on the state you live in. NFL Week 9 kicks off with Jaguars vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football, with Trevor Lawrence and Co. facing a Ravens team down to its third-string quarterback. There's also college football Week 10 action Thursday, plus NBA, NHL and a lot more sports betting options. The Jaguars are favored by 10 points at Baltimore, according to the latest NFL odds at BetMGM. Sign up to wager on Thursday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Thursday Night Football

The Jacksonville at Baltimore matchup on Thursday Night Football looked like a quite a showdown a few weeks ago, but things have changed dramatically. The Jaguars are still rolling, with Lawrence leading the league in passer rating for the AFC South leaders. But running back Bhayshul Tuten, who comes off a 159-yard, two-TD game against the Colts, is questionable with an ankle injury. The major changes are on the Baltimore side, with quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both now out long term. The team added Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals, but he won't be ready, so undrafted tookie free agent Joe Fagnano will get the start. He came on last week against the Bills and completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and an interception and was sacked three times.

The good news is that the Ravens have a future Hall of Famer at running back, but Derrick Henry will be facing a fierce Jags run defense. Jacksonville allows just 77.4 yards per game, and no running back has more than 56 rushing yards against this defense so far this season. But nose tackle DaVon Hamilton was lost for the season last week, and he is a key part of that run-stopping front, and Henry is going to get a lot of work regardless. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry in last week's 36-10 loss to Buffalo, but with the Ravens behind he only saw 11 attempts. He had 53 yards, giving him 156 total on the ground over the past three games. SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein is backing Henry Over 17.5 carries, but fellow expert David Bearman is taking Under 69.5 rush yards for the star running back.

Jacksonville has won 13 of its past 15 regular-season games, outscoring opponents by almost 16 points per game. The Jags have allowed 20 points or fewer points in its past five road games, going 4-1 to the Under. The total has plummeted due to Baltimore's quarterback issues, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Over 39.5 hitting in 64% of its simulations. The model also has the Jaguars winning 75% of the time but sees some value on the Ravens as big plus-money underdogs. NFL expert Mike Tierney is backing the Jaguars to cover. "Even were Baltimore at full strength, the Jags are the superior team at this stage of the season," he says. "The Ravens' QB void widens the gap." Bet on Thursday Night Football and NFL Week 9 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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