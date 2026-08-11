BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Rays-Athletics, MLB, Liberty-Fever, WNBA on Tuesday

There's another stacked slate Tuesday, and fans who want to bet on sports can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on where you live. There's a full 15-game MLB schedule, with the Rays going for an eighth straight victory, while two of the three WNBA matchups are battles between playoff contenders. Sign up to wager on Monday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For terms and conditions for both offers, see our BetMGM bonus code review page before you make any wagers on the best betting apps.

Best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 11

The Rays just keep winning, and now they are six games up on the Yankees in the AL East. Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero both homered Monday as Tampa Bay took the series opener in Sacramento 10-6. Now the Rays go for an eighth straight victory against an Athletics team that is 25 games under .500. Tampa Bay looks to have the edge in the pitching matchup, as it is set to send out right-hander Nick Martinez (11-3, 2.65 ERA) to face fellow righty Mason Barnett (1-2, 5.56). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Under 9 runs hitting in 55.1% of simulations. It also has a 'B' grade on the Athletics +1.5 on the run line, as that hits at a 58% rate. The Athletics have lost 10 of their past 12 games -- though those wins came Saturday and Sunday against the Red Sox -- and are 6-17 since the All-Star break.

There's a big battle in WNBA, and Caitlin Clark will be on the floor after all when the New York Liberty visit the Indiana Fever. Clark was hit with her eighth technical for running into a referee in the Fever's last game, but the foul -- and the one-game suspension for accumulation -- was rescinded. Clark had 26 points and 11 assists in a 90-86 victory at Chicago on Saturday, giving her a WNBA-record sixth game of at least 25 points and 10 assists. Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell had 27 points to set the WNBA mark of 16 straight games scoring at least 20 points. Breanna Stewart is averaging 21.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for New York. BetMGM lists the Fever as 4.5-point favorites, and the Over/Under for total points is set at 191.5. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on MLB and WNBA games Tuesday and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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