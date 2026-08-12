BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Rays-Athletics, Yankees-Mariners, WNBA on Wedesday

Another full MLB schedule Wednesday is reason enough for fans to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, with the offer available dependent on where they live. Sign up here to wager on Wednesday's games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 12

Another night, another Rays victory, as the AL East leaders rolled to a 12-4 victory against the Athletics for their eighth straight victory. Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero both homered for a second straight game and Taylor Walls went deep from both sides of the plate Wednesday night, and now Tampa Bay goes for the three-game sweep in Sacramento. The A's are 6-18 since the All-Star break. The Rays look to have the pitching edge here, with right-hander Drew Rasmussen (11-5, 2.75 ERA) set to face fellow righty Jack Perkins (2-8, 7.04). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Rays winning in 62% of its simulations, but its strongest play in the Athletics on the run line, as they cover in 56% of its simulations for a 'B' grade.

Tampa Bay's success has really cramped the Yankees' style, as they sit six games behind in the East and have struggled to make up ground. New York took the opener of a three-game series with the Mariners on Tuesday and will send out Will Warren (8-6, 4.18 ERA) to face Seattle's Bryce Miller (4-6, 3.06 ERA). The Yankees are 6-6 over their past 12 games, while the Mariners have lost five in a row and nine of their past 12. The SportsLine model has the Mariners covering the spread in a whopping 71% of simulations, and Under 8.5 runs is hitting in 57.2% of the model simulations. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on MLB and WNBA games Tuesday and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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