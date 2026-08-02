BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Red Sox vs. Dodgers, MLB betting, WNBA on Sunday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. The MLB trade deadline is Monday, which means Sunday's baseball games are the final opportunity for players and teams to make their cases for front office action. There are also four games on the WNBA schedule. Sign up to wager on Sunday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, go to the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, August 2

The Red Sox looked like sellers a few weeks ago before rattling off a 15-game winning streak and entering the AL wild card race. Boston will try to prove its mettle once again on Sunday when it visits the two-time defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers. Jake Bennett (6-4, 2.74 ERA) gets the call for Boston while L.A. will give the ball to Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 4.95 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has a strong play on Dodgers money line, giving the pick a 'B' grade as L.A. wins in 63% of its simulations.

The Golden State Valkyries have been one of the big surprises of the WNBA season, even after a strong 2025 campaign as an expansion franchise. Golden State is looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts the Toronto Tempo, who have dropped five in a row. At BetMGM, Golden State is a 13.5-point favorite, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 164.5. Wager on Red Sox-Dodgers, WNBA and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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