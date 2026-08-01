BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Red Sox-Dodgers, MLB, WNBA on Saturday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager on Saturday's games loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Of the 15 MLB games on the schedule for Saturday, 11 take place in the evening window, headlined by the Boston Red Sox matching up with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sign up to wager on Saturday's games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Head to our BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions for both offers.

Best bets for Saturday, August 1

The Red Sox looked like prime sellers ahead of the trade deadline, but a 15-game winning streak changed those plans. Boston is probably going to stay put and hope it can recapture that magic late in September and October, while the two-time defending champions Dodgers might make one or two smaller moves to further solidify their roster. Payton Tolle (6-6, 3.32 ERA) gets the ball for the Red Sox while the Dodgers counter with Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 4.95 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has L.A. winning in the vast majority of simulations after falling 9-4 on Friday.

Despite a vaunted "Big 3" of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, the Liberty have not been able to keep pace with the Lynx, Valkyries and Aces this season. New York is built for the playoffs, where it has reached the WNBA Finals in two of the last three seasons. The Mercury have won three in a row but remain outside of the playoff picture and could potentially make a deal ahead of Sunday's trade deadline. At BetMGM, the Liberty are 3.5-point favorites, and the total is 177.5. Wager on Red Sox-Dodgers, WNBA and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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