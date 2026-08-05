BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Red Sox-White Sox, MLB betting, WNBA on Wednesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on the state they live in. The Wednesday sports betting options at top sports betting apps include a full MLB schedule featuring White Sox vs. Red Sox and a four-game slate in the WNBA. According to the latest MLB odds at BetMGM, the over/under for total runs scored in Red Sox vs. White Sox is 8. Sign up to wager on Wednesday's games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 5

A potential AL playoff preview is on tap as the red-hot Red Sox host the AL Central-leading White Sox in the second game of a three-game set at Fenway Park. Boston has won six in a row -- and came into the series off a sweep of the Dodgers -- to push their current run to 24-3 over their past 27 games. The White Sox have lost at least 100 games the past three seasons but come in with a three-game division lead over the Guardians. Right-hander Sean Burke (7-5, 3.04 ERA) is expected to get the start for Chicago, while veteran Sonny Gray (13-2, 2.93 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for Boston. The Red Sox dominated the opener Wednesday in a 14-2 victory, but the SportsLine model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Chicago covering the run line in 69% of its simulations.

There's a busy WNBA slate, with two games between teams fighting it out in a bunched middle of the pack. The Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky both have work to do to start moving up, as L.A. has the ninth-best record in the WNBA and Chicago is 10th. The teams have split their two games so far this season, and the Sky are 2.5-point favorites in the latest WNBA odds at BetMGM. The Washington Mystics are in the eighth spot, five games ahead of the Sparks and six clear of the Sparks. The Mystics host the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, but BetMGM has the visitors listed as 2.5-point road favorites. Dallas is in fourth place overall but is just two games ahead of Washington. Wager on White Sox-Red Sox, MLB and WNBA with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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