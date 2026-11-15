NFL fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over your first 10 days when wagering on Sunday's Week 10 games. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Use it for games like Raiders vs. Seahawks and Cowboys vs. 49ers. Sign up to wager on Sunday's NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

To see the terms and conditions of these offers at one of the top sports betting apps, head to the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, Nov. 15

With Kirk Cousins being traded to the Minnesota Vikings, the stage is set for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza to finally get some NFL action. The problem for Mendoza and the Raiders is that they'll be playing the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, who have one of the NFL's best defensive units. Drew Lock, who is taking over for Sam Darnold due to an injury, is undefeated in his starts for Seattle this season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Seahawks covering the spread in 53% of simulations.

San Francisco and Dallas was one of the most iconic rivalries in the 1990s, and while the Cowboys haven't quite matched that hype of late, they are still in contention for a playoff spot heading into Week 10. The 49ers are at the top of the NFC West and are starting to get healthier, with Deebo Samuel set to return and Mike Evans potentially ready to come back in Week 11. Dallas' offense is one of the best in the NFL, and the SportsLine model believes this will be a high-scoring game with Over 55.5 hitting in 64% of simulations. Bet on Seahawks-Raiders, 49ers-Cowboys and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously. BetMGM gives users access to responsible gaming tools like setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Users can find a 24/7 live chat feature for customer support on BetMGM's platforms, along with contact information for helplines and other resources.