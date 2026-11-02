NFL fans who want to wager on Bears vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over your first 10 days. The offer you qualify for depends on where you live. Sam Darnold and the defending champion Seattle Seahawks (4-3) will host Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears (5-2) to wrap up NFL Week 8. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. BetMGM lists Seattle as a 3.5-point favorite in its Bears vs. Seahawks odds. Sign up to wager on Monday Night Football here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday Night Football

The Seahawks took a step in the right direction by handing the Chiefs their first loss last week, but now they face another challenge. The Seattle defense was dominant in last week's 20-3 home victory as the Seahawks halted a two-game losing streak, both close losses to playoff contenders in the 49ers and Broncos. The Bears have won four of their past five games, with the only loss coming with quarterback Caleb Williams out with a hamstring injury. Chicago leads the NFL in rushing at 154.3 yards per game, but Seattle allows less than 90 yards per game on the ground, sixth-fewest in the NFL. The Seahawks lead the league in overall defense, allowing less than 234 yards per game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs managed just 213 last week. Williams is averaging 255 passing yards for Chicago, accounting for seven TDs and one interception in four games.

The Chicago defense also excels against the run (third in NFL), so even with Zach Charbonnet expected back from injury, it is likely to fall on Darnold to make some plays. He has just the man to help him, as he and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will try to exploit the Bears' 18th-ranked pass defense. Smith-Njigba entered Week 8 leading the NFL with 867 receiving yards and eight TDs. Seattle averages 24 points per game (13th in NFL) while allowing 17.9 per contest (third), and Chicago averages 25.7 (T-8) while opponents score 20.4 (ninth). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Seattle winning in 68% of its simulations and has an 'A' grade on the spread pick, with the Seahawks covering the spread as 3.5-point favorites at a 60% rate. Bet on Bears vs. Seahawks and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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