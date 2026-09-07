The Week 1 college football schedule wraps up with an ACC clash Monday, and fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. The marquee event is SMU vs. Florida State in college football at 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest college football odds at BetMGM list the 19th-ranked Mustangs as 3-point road favorites, and the Over/Under for total points is 53.5. Sign up to wager on Monday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for the full terms and conditions of both offers before you make any wagers at any of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Monday, Sept. 7

Florida State got its 2026 college football season started with a 34-17 victory against New Mexico State on Aug. 29, and now it faces No. 19 SMU. Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels, a transfer from Auburn, went 17 of 27 for 202 yards and accounted for two TDs and threw one interception. Running back Samuel Singleton Jr. had 164 total yards and scored twice. FSU's home victory as 31.5-point favorites did little to take the heat off coach Mike Norvell, but a victory against a ranked team would help. The Noles are 7-18 with three ACC victories since missing out on the College Football Playoff at the end of 2023. SMU coach Rhett Lashlee hopes he has a playoff contender, with quarterback Kevin Jennings and Cal transfer running back Kendrick Raphael leading the offense. The latter rushed for 943 yards and 13 scores last season. The defense might be a work in progress, but the Mustangs are favored on the road. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has FSU winning in 50% of its simulations as plus-money underdogs and covering 55% of the time. Over 53.5 hits at a 55.8% rate, with all three picks earning B grades from the model.

There are also 11 MLB games Monday, with most of the matchups in the afternoon on the holiday, but the SportsLine model has a couple of A-graded picks on the evening matchups. The model has a strong play on the Athletics to beat the visiting Blue Jays as plus-money underdogs on the money line. It should be a solid starting pitching matchup, with Jays right-hander Dylan Cease (10-5, 2.25 ERA) facing Athletics lefty Jacob Lopez (6-4, 4.71 ERA), and the model expects the A's bullpen to do just enough to keep them in the game. The A's win in 43% of simulations, providing value with the significant payout. The model also likes the Nationals to cover +1.5 on the run line on the road against the Padres, as they do so 64% of the time. Bet on SMU-Florida State and MLB with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.