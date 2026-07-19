BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Spain vs. Argentina, Messi, 2026 World Cup final

Sports fans looking to bet on the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday between Spain and Argentina can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager wins or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Sign up to wager on Snday's top games here using the promo code CBSSPORTS:

For more information and terms and conditions of both offers, check out our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Spain vs. Argentina

Spain and Argentina meet in what will be a historic final regardless of the winner, but their paths to the title game couldn't be more different. La Furia Roja have conceded just one goal in this competition, while Argentina have scored at least two goals in every game at the World Cup. Spain play a defensive, possession-heavy game while Argentina thrive with a free-flowing, attacking system.

SportsLine expert Matt Severance is splitting the difference and taking Under 2.5 goals, noting that finals are usually low-scoring affairs. SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing Spain on the money line. "They're so neat and tidy in possession, and so disciplined and well-drilled out of possession, so they should win this game pretty comfortably," he says. Wager on Spain vs. Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools to promote gaming responsibly, such as setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat for customer support on its platforms, which also have contact information for helplines and other resources.