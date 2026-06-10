BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 4, MLB on Wednesday

The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer available to you depends on which state you're in. The return of NBA Finals action to the Big Apple didn't work out for the New York Knicks, who fell 115-11 in Game 3 on Monday. The Knicks still have a 2-1 lead over the San Antonio Spurs, and Game 4 is set for Wednesday night in New York. The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's games:

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Best bets for Wednesday, June 10

The Knicks appeared to be in control of Game 3 after a 42-point second quarter gave them the lead at halftime, but the Spurs outscored the home side 58-47 in the second half to get their first win of the series. The teams' biggest stars came to play with Jalen Brunson scoring 32 points with five rebounds and five assists for the Knicks while Victor Wembanyama went 11-of-18 from the floor while scoring 32 points with eight rebounds and six assists. The Knicks host Game 4 on Wednesday night and will aim to return to San Antonio with a 3-1 lead. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has New York winning in 57% of simulations.

The Phillies have been among baseball's best teams since firing Rob Thompson after a dreadful 9-19 start, and they're firmly back in the NL playoff race. They take on a Blue Jays team Wednesday night that's trying hard to get healthy and back to .500. The Jays get a boost on the mound on Wednesday with the return of future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer (1-3, 9.64 ERA), who has been out since late April. Philly counters with lefty Jesus Luzardo (4-4, 4.56 ERA). These teams traded wins to begin this three-game set, and Wednesday's winner will secure a series win. The SportsLine model has the Blue Jays winning in 55% of simulations at plus money for an 'A' grade. Bet on Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 4, MLB and more on Wednesday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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