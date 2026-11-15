Football fans interested in NFL betting can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on Sunday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. This code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, though users in select states may be eligible for $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. Sign up to wager on Sunday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Steelers-Bengals

The Steelers won the first meeting between these two teams 30-27 in Pittsburgh, and Sunday's rematch figures to be a fun one as both teams are in contention for the playoffs. Pittsburgh comes into this game off a bye in Week 9, while the Bengals have some international travel to contend with as they defeated the Falcons in Madrid. Joe Burrow is looking to make his MVP case and he has two powerful receivers at his disposal in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Pittsburgh's defense will have to contend with both in order to contain this Cincinnati offense. The Steelers put up 30 points on the Bengals in the first meeting behind a balanced effort. Aaron Rodgers is operating this offense well and has gotten plenty of support from Jaylen Warren, DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Bengals covering the spread as favorites in 54% of simulations. However, the model does see value on Pittsburgh on the money line as the Steelers win in 38% of simulations as sizable plus-money underdogs. The model leans to Over 49.5, which cashes in 55% of simulations. Bet on Steelers vs. Bengals NFL Week 10 Sunday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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