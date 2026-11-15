The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. Your offer depends on the state you're in. The Sunday NFL Week 10 schedule continues with Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Sign up here to bet on NFL Week 10 games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For the terms and conditions and to see which offer you are eligible for, check out our BetMGM bonus code review page on one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for NFL Week 10 on Sunday

The Sunday Night Football battle should be a good one, with both teams coming in at 6-2 and the Bengals looking to avenge a 30-27 loss in Pittsburgh in Week 3. Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns and Jaylen Warren rushed for 127 in that one for Pittsburgh. Joe Burrow threw for 282 and three scores for the Bengals, with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combining for 188 yards and a touchdown apiece. Both teams come in on four-game win streaks. The Bengals are second in the NFL in scoring at 30 points per game, but Pittsburgh allows just 18 per contest. The SportsLine model has this one going Over 49.5 points in 55% of its simulations and Cincinnati is covering at a 54% rate. Bet on NFL Week 10 with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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