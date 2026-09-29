The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bets, depending on the state they live in. NFL Week 4 kicks off with the Browns hosting the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. There are four MLB Playoffs matchups on Tuesday, including Red Sox vs. Yankees. The Yankees are -136 money line favorites, while the Over/Under for total runs scored is 6.5. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Sept. 29

The MLB playoffs get going Tuesday with four games, including another Red Sox vs. Yankees showdown and the Padres hosting the Cubs. Some postseason teams will start the playoffs with mixed-up pitching staffs after fighting just to get to the postseason. The Yankees aren't in that boat, as they'll start presumptive AL Cy Young winner Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.95 ERA) against Boston rookie left-hander Payton Tolle (9-6, 3.03 ERA). Despite a solid pitching matchup, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, likes Over 6.5 runs, as that hits in 61.1% of its simulations. The Cubs will send out left-hander Matthew Boyd (10-5, 3.91 ERA) against San Diego righty Michael King (12-10, 3.21 ERA). The model has a strong B grade on the Cubs money line, as they win in 53% of its simulations as plus-money underdogs.

It's almost NFL Week 4 already, and it kicks off with a big rivalry matchup as the Browns visit Huntington Bank Field to kick off October on Thursday night. Pittsburgh (2-1) comes in off a big victory against another NFC North foe, as Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards on Sunday as the Steelers beat the Bengals 30-27. Jaylen Warren rushed for 127 yards as the Steelers bounced back from a 20-3 loss to the Patriots in Week 2. The Browns (2-1) have consecutive victories against NFC South squads, as they beat the Buccaneers 23-19 and Carolina 21-18 after opening with a 34-10 loss to the Jaguars. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson has 587 passing yards and five TDs, with one interception, and has 105 rushing yards. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has strong plays on Pittsburgh. The Steelers win in 63% of its simulations and cover the spread 59% of the time, with both plays earning B grades from the model. Bet on MLB Playoffs, NFL Week 4 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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