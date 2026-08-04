BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Tarik Skubal debut in Dodgers-Cubs, MLB on Tuesday

Fans who want to place wagers on Tuesday can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets as a new user if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on where they live. There's a full MLB schedule on Tuesday, with Tarik Skubal set to take the mound in Dodgers vs. Cubs after being acquired at the trade deadline. Sign up to wager on Tuesday's games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the BetMGM bonus code review page before you place any wagers at any of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4

The Dodgers vs. Cubs series was already a big one, and now it gets elevated to must-see TV, with the game set for 8:05 p.m. ET on TBS. Skubal has won back-to-back Cy Young awards and joins a Dodgers team that was already heavily favored to win the World Series. But even though they have the second-best record in MLB, injuries have slowed their progress this season. Now Skubal (7-5, 2.79 ERA), who missed time earlier in the year after minor elbow surgery, looks to show L.A. how good he can be in his first career start at Wrigley Field. The lefty will be opposed by right-hander Javier Assad (6-1, 3.75). Even though they're facing one of the best pitchers in the league, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is backing the Cubs. Chicago is winning in 53% of the model simulations as a plus-money underdog, for a rare 'A' grade.

The lone WNBA matchup sees the Toronto Tempo visiting Golden State Valkyries as the hosts try to keep rolling. The Valkyries (20-9) have the third-best record in the WNBA and are 8-2 over their past 10 games. The Tempo (10-19) have lost six in a row and are 13th in the 15-team league. Their most recent loss was a 96-79 setback to Golden State on Sunday. The Valkyries score just 82.6 points per game, 12th in the WNBA, but have the league's best defense, allowing just 77 per contest. BetMGM lists Golden State as a 13.5-point favorite in its latest WNBA odds, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 169.5. Wager on Dodgers-Cubs, Tempo-Valkyries and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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