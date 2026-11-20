There are plenty of sports betting options on Thursday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. You could also get up to $1,000 in bonus bets over your first 10 days, with the offer you're eligible for dependent on which state you live in. The NFL Week 11 slate kicks off with Thursday Night Fooball, with Colts vs. Texans set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Houston a 12.5-point home favorite and the Over/Under up a half-point to 44.5 at BetMGM. Houston will be without receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) and running back Woody Marks (concussion). Colts corner Sauce Gardner (calf) is also inactive. Sign up to bet on Thursday Night Football and more here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Thursday Night Football

It's an AFC South battle between disappointing teams when the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans lost in the Divisional Round of last year's playoffs to eventual AFC champion New England. One of the league's best defenses made that happen, but the unit has struggled, and the Texans are 1-5 in one-score games. Pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. has continued to play at a high level, leading the NFL with 10.5 sacks. Houston led the AFC in scoring defense and was first overall in yards allowed last season but is 20th and 18th, respectively, in 2026, allowing 24.3 points per game. That's seven more than it allowed last season. C.J. Stroud and the offense have looked strong, as the quarterback is sixth in the league in passing yards (2,462) and has 19 TD passes and just three interceptions. Receiver Nico Collins has 478 yards and five TDs, and Tank Dell is finally back from a devastating knee injury and is averaging 21.1 yards on his eight catches since his Week 7 return.

The Colts have had serious problems protecting the ball, as they have 19 turnovers and their minus-12 turnover margin is the worst in the league. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones doesn't have a lot of talent around him and his offensive line is banged up, which is bad news against a Texans team that is second in the NFL with 33 sacks. The team moved a ton of top players at the trade deadline, but running back Jonathan Taylor remains. He has struggled on a bad team but comes off one of his best performances of the season, as he rushed for 89 yards in a victory against Miami last week. The Texans are averaging just under 30 points over their past six games (3-3), and Indy allows the seventh-most yards and fourth-most points in the league. The Colts have lost an NFL-high seven straight prime-time games.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, sees value on the Colts, as they are covering the spread in 52% of its simulations and winning outright 21% of the time as +523 underdogs. The model also has a 'B' grade on Over 44, with the Houston offense looking solid and facing a weak defense. SportsLine NFL expert Will Brinson is backing Collins as an anytime touchdown scorer (-105), while Matt Severance is going with Anderson Over 0.75 sacks (at least one full sack) at -139. Bet on Colts vs. Texans and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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