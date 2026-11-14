College football fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their Week 11 qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first Week 11 bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. The offer you are eligible for depends on your state of residence. Saturday's college football slate features continues with games like LSU vs. Texas and Arizona vs. Utah. Sign up to wager on Saturdday's top games here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 21 LSU and No. 6 Texas meet in primetime on Saturday night, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers cannot afford another loss, as they suffered their third of the campaign last week against then-No. 5 Alabama. They held a 13-10 lead in the third quarter before allowing 21 unanswered points down the stretch.

Texas lost back-to-back games against Oklahoma and Florida in early October, but it has responded with a three-game winning streak, including a 34-20 win at then-No. 18 Missouri last week. Quarterback Arch Manning has six touchdown passes and zero interceptions across his last two games. However, LSU is a 4.5-point home favorite in the LSU vs. Texas odds at BetMGM, while the over/under is 46.5.

Utah is No. 2 in the CFP rankings behind Georgia but heads into a major trap game on Saturday night against Arizona. The Wildcats have not lost a game at home this season and have a star quarterback in Noah Fifita, who has thrown for more than 2,700 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. The SportsLine model believes Utah will survive a scare, as the Utes win on the road in 61% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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