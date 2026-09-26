The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for is based on the state you live in. College football continues on Saturday with games like Tennessee-Texas, Oregon-USC, and Ole Miss-Florida. Sign up to wager on Saturday college football and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The BetMGM bonus code review page can answer any questions you have and has the full terms and conditions of these offers from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Sept. 26

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a massive win over LSU in the Magnolia Bowl in Week 3, but the SEC offers no opportunities to rest. The Rebels tangle with a ranked Florida squad coming off a huge win over Auburn in Week 3, and going to the Swamp is no picnic. Jadan Baugh looks like a Heisman contender and Aaron Philo has been solid at quarterback in Jon Sumrall's first year in Gainesville, but Ole Miss has its own Heisman candidate in Trinidad Chambliss. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees Under 58.5 hitting in 67.8% of simulations.

Speaking of Heisman contenders, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will play arguably the most important game of his career on Saturday when his Trojans welcome the Oregon Ducks to Los Angeles in primetime. The Ducks looked shaky over the first two weeks of the season, losing to Oklahoma State in Week 2, before blowing out Portland State 84-0 in Week 3. USC is undefeated and thinking about the College Football Playoff in Lincoln Riley's fifth season. The SportsLine model has USC winning as a home underdog in 58% of simulations. Bet on Week 4 college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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