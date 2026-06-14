BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for UFC White House, 2026 World Cup on Sunday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Sunday night presents an ideal opportunity to use that bonus, as the White House hosts the UFC Freedom 250 fight card. Multiple titles will be decided on the South Lawn, including Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title in the main event. The fights begin at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+, delayed one hour due to weather. The late 2026 World Cup matches include Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador and Sweden vs. Tunisia. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on the 2026 World Cup and UFC White House:

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UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

Dana White has put together an outstanding card for UFC Freedom 250, which will be staged on the South Lawn of the White House. Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje anchors the UFC White House card in a unification fight for the lightweight championship. Topuria is the current lightweight champion, while Gaethje is the interim lightweight champion.

The latest UFC Freedom 250 odds from BetMGM have the undefeated Topuria (17-0) priced as a -700 favorite. In the co-main event, former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. Tom Aspinall, the current heavyweight champion, is unable to compete due to an eye injury.

Oddsmakers are torn on who will claim the interim title, as Pereira is just a slight -120 favorite. Other fights on the UFC Freedom 250 card include Sean O'Malley (-500) vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Mauricio Ruffy (-650) vs. Michael Chandler and Bo Nickal (-325) vs. Kyle Dauskas. Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

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