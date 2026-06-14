BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for UFC White House, 2026 World Cup on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup and UFC White House take center stage on Sunday, creating the ideal opportunity to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer depends on your location. The UFC White House fight card features title fights like Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane. The 2026 World Cup includes Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador and Sweden vs. Tunisia. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on the 2026 World Cup and UFC White House:

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UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

The South Lawn of the White House is the unique setting for UFC Freedom 250 on June 14, as fighters will compete in an open-air event. Ilia Topuria faces Justin Gaethje for the UFC lightweight championship, with Topuria making his first defense of the belt. Gaethje is the interim champion, and this is his fifth career lightweight title fight (2-2 record).

Topuria is a -700 favorite in the UFC Freedom 250 odds at BetMGM, while Gaethje is +450. Two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira faces former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in the co-main event, which will establish an interim heavyweight champion. Current heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall suffered an eye injury last October and is unable to compete.

Pereira is a slight -120 favorite in that fight, while Gane is -110 in the latest UFC odds. Other bouts on the UFC White House card include Sean O'Malley (-500) vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Mauricio Ruffy (-650) vs. Michael Chandler and Josh Hokit (-325) vs. Derrick Lewis. Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

Whether you're an experienced sports bettor or are just getting started, it's important to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers. BetMGM offers its users different ways to help bettors wager responsibly, including gaming limits, activity alerts and self-exclusion measures. BetMGM also has a live chat feature for bettors to get in touch with support staff, and the sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET.