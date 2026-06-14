BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for UFC White House, UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday

The UFC White House fight card has been highly anticipated by sports fans, and it's the perfect event to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Your promo depends on your location. UFC Freedom 250 features some of the sport's biggest stars, including Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title bout and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight interim title bout. The main UFC White House card begins at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on UFC White House:

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UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

Ilia Topuria is the UFC lightweight champion heading into his title fight against interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Topuria has a perfect 17-0 record in his pro MMA career, and he is 9-0 in the UFC. The UFC betting odds at BetMGM have Topuria listed as a heavy -800 favorite, while Gaethje is +475.

In the co-main event, former two-time light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. Current champion Tom Aspinall is dealing with an eye injury, so he is unable to compete. Oddsmakers are expecting a close fight, with Pereira priced as a slight -125 favorite.

The UFC White House card is loaded with other intriguing fights, including former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi, who is on a seven-fight winning streak. O'Malley is a -500 favorite, and Zahabi is +325. Other lines to monitor include Mauricio Ruffy (-650) vs. Michael Chandler and Josh Hokit (-325) vs. Derrick Lewis. Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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