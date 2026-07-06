BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 bonus bets for USA-Belgium, Portugal-Spain, World Cup 2026 on Monday

Sports fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on Monday's World Cup games and more to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. The United States will take on Belgium in the Round of 16, with the Americans trying to get to the quarterfinal, while Spain and Portugal will battle in the early World Cup window. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Monday's games:

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Best bets for Monday, July 6

Spain's scoreless draw against Cape Verde looks much more forgiving now, and La Furia Roja still have not allowed any team to score in this tournament. They are coming into this match off a 3-0 win over Austria in the Round of 32, while Portugal were fortunate to escape with a 2-1 win over Croatia thanks to some VAR assistance. This could be Cristiano Ronaldo's last World Cup match, but the star striker will be hoping to extend his tournament. SportsLine expert Matt Severance has Spain winning this game.

Folarin Balogun's red card from the Round of 32 will not result in a suspension for the Round of 16, so USA's top scorer for the tournament will be available. While Belgium can fuss over Balogun's inclusion, they haven't looked like contenders for much of this tournament and only managed to get here thanks to late surge against Senegal. The Americans are locked in and have momentum on their side, so they'll be confident they can make the quarterfinal for the second time in team history. Severance is taking USA draw no bet for this encounter. Bet on Portugal-Spain, USA-Belgium and more World Cup games with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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