BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for USA-Paraguay in 2026 World Cup on Friday

Two more co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup take center stage when Canada and the United States get going on Friday, and bettors wanting to wager on their respective matches can check out the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer available to you varying based on which state you're in. Canada takes on Bosnia-Herzegovina, while the U.S. team faces Paraguay. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Friday's top games:

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Best bets for Friday, June 12

The US team is looking to make a deep run on its home soil, and their first test is a Group D clash with Paraguay. The Americans missed out on the 2018 World Cup entirely before advancing to the Round of 16 in 2022. Paraguay didn't qualify for the last World Cup. The US are favored to win Group D at +150 at BetMGM, while Paraguay have the third-shortest odds in the group at +350. The Americans are -110 on the 90-minute money line to win while Paraguay are +320. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green expects a low-scoring affair here, and he's taking Under 2.5 total goals. "The Paraguayans are happy to sit back, soak up pressure, and try to grind out results," he said. "The USMNT are more of an attacking team, but it could take a while for them to break down this Paraguay defense, so Under 2.5 goals looks appealing."

Canada has never advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup, but that may very well change given their placement in Group B. Switzerland are -140 favorites to win the group, and Canada are right behind at +175. Two teams advance out of each group. The Canadians are big favorites in their opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina at -125 on the money line, and a Bosnia-Herzegovina upset is priced at +340. SportsLine's Jon Eimer thinks there's value to be had on the Bosnian side, and he's betting on a Bosnia-Herzegovina Draw No Bet at plus money. "The Bosnian squad is known for their physicality, and this is a team that does tremendous work from set pieces," he said. "While the visitors are at full health, Canada will be missing a very key piece to their squad. Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has been ruled out from this match. That's a massive blow for Canada as they will have to play without their talisman player. I think Bosnia get at least a point out of this match." Click here to bet on the 2026 World Cup on Friday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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