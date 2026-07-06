BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 bonus bets for USA-Belgium, Folarin Balogun, World Cup 2026 on Monday

Sports fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on USA vs. Belgium to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. The United States will take on Belgium in the Round of 16. The winner will face Spain on Friday. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on USA vs. Belgium:

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Best bets for Monday, July 6

Folarin Balogun's red card from the Round of 32 will not result in a suspension for the Round of 16, so USA's top scorer for the tournament will be available. While Belgium can fuss over Balogun's inclusion, they haven't looked like contenders for much of this tournament and only managed to get here thanks to late surge against Senegal. The Americans are locked in and have momentum on their side, so they'll be confident they can make the quarterfinal for the second time in team history. Severance is taking USA draw no bet for this encounter. The USMNT is a -124 favorite to advance. Bet on USA-Belgium and more World Cup games with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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