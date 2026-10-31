The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Use it for college football games today like Ohio State vs. USC and Clemson vs. FSU. Sign up to wager on Saturday's top games here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

See the full terms and conditions of both offers from one of the best sports betting apps at our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 31

Ohio State will be without star quarterback Julian Sayin when the Buckeyes head to California to take on the USC Trojans. Jeremiah Smith is still in the mix, and Luke Fahey is expected to get the start for Ryan Day's squad. USC has already lost two games and can't afford another setback if it wishes to remain in the College Football Playoff conversation. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Ohio State covering the 6.5-point spread in 56% of simulations.

Clemson and Florida State used to be the powerhouse programs in the ACC. Now, they meet on Saturday as afterthoughts with major systemic issues. Dabo Swinney has failed to adapt to the new college football rules, leading to Clemson's decline. Florida State has not been able to recover from a CFP snub in 2023, and Mike Norvell's time in Tallahassee is likely to come to an end soon. Still, this is a big regional rivalry and the SportsLine model is backing the Seminoles, who win in 71% of simulations as -215 favorites. Bet on college football Week 9, NFL and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM is committed to responsible gaming. Users can access tools like setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat feature for customer support on its platforms, which also provide contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources.