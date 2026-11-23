The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days, depending on the state they live in. Two of the best teams in the NFC will collide in primetime on Sunday Night Football with the Minnesota Vikings meeting the San Francisco 49ers. The contest will take place in Mexico City as part of the NFL's international series. Sign up for BetMGM using the bonus code CBSSPORTS and claim your offer:

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Best bets for Vikings-49ers SNF

The Vikings got a jolt offensively with Kirk Cousins back at quarterback, winning 30-10 over the Packers in a dominant showing. Minnesota already has one of the league's best defenses. That unit allows just 14.0 points per game but will be put to the test against the 49ers, who are coming off a 46-point effort against the Cowboys. San Francisco is averaging 31.2 points per game behind Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. Deebo Samuel was a big factor in his return in Week 10, and Mike Evans could be back this week. Minnesota's defense is much better than Dallas', so this will truly be strength vs. strength.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Vikings covering the 3-point spread in 49% of simulations. The Vikings win in 44% of simulations to bring value as plus-money underdogs, and Under 44.5 points hits in 53% of simulations. Bet on Vikings vs. 49ers NFL Week 11 Sunday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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